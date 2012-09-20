UPDATE 1-TeliaSonera CEO stakes job on outcome of Uzbek probe

* TV programme questions way licence was bought

* ‘No bribery, no money-laundering’ says CEO

* Company to appoint independent investigators

* CEO says will resign if allegations prove true

* Telia shares down 1.7 percent (Adds CEO, analyst comment, share price reaction)

By Simon Johnson

STOCKHOLM, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The chief executive of TeliaSonera AB denied that the Swedish telecom group’s purchase of a 3G licence in Uzbekistan amounted to bribery or had led to money laundering, and said he would resign if the company had done wrong.

Lars Nyberg defended TeliaSonera, in which the state has a 37 percent stake, after a programme on Swedish television questioned the way the company carried out the purchase via a Gibraltar-based offshore firm.

Telia paid around 2.3 billion Swedish crowns ($353.80 million) for the assets to Gibraltar-based Takilant Ltd., consisting of $30 million and a stake in local mobile phone operator UCell, which Telia had previously bought.

“We have not bribed anyone and nor have we contributed to money laundering,” Nyberg told reporters. “This 2.3 billion crowns was an investment, not a bribe.”

He said Telia would appoint independent investigators to look into the accusations and that he hoped to have answers before the end of the year.

Speaking to Swedish radio earlier in the day, Nyberg said he would resign if allegations of bribery and money laundering proved true.

Shares in Telia were down 1.7 percent at 47.99 crowns per share at 1259 GMT.

Berenberg Bank analyst Barry Zeitoune said the negative publicity was not helping the shares, but that of more concern was the business climate in Uzbekistan, where authorities have revoked the licence of Telia’s Russian rival MTS after alleged abuses.

Russia’s top mobile phone operator, MTS, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange, wrote off $1.1 billion after its Uzbek licence was permanently revoked on Aug. 13.

MTS says it faces a “classic shakedown” of the type that has forced out London-listed miner Oxus Gold, U.S. company Newmont Mining Corp and Russia’s Wimm-Bill-Dann, now part of PepsiCo.

“If you are investor in Telia, what I would be more worried about (than the allegations of bribery) is how safe is their licence?” Zeitoune said.

Telia’s UCell unit in Uzbekistan had sales of 474 million crowns in the second quarter out of group sales of more than 26 billion.

CONNECTED

Swedish TV programme ‘Mission: Investigate’, which aired on Wednesday, alleged Takilant had close ties with the daughter of Uzbek president, Islam Karimov.

Karimov has ruled his reclusive, gas-rich republic since independence from the Soviet Union two decades ago. He tolerates no dissent and information from the country is strictly controlled.

Nyberg said Telia had done a background check on Takilant Ltd when it acquired the 3G licence and found that it was the rightful owner of the assets.

Nyberg said the investigation could not discover whether anyone other than Takilant’s single shareholder stood to gain from the deal.

He said he did not know where Takilant had got its 3G licence from or how long it had held it.

“I think we would ask much more critical questions than we did 5-1/2 years ago,” Nyberg said.

Telia was in hot water earlier this year for allowing authorities in Azerbaijan, Belarus and Uzbekistan to access its networks to keep tabs on anti-government activists.

It has said it was following local laws.

Sweden’s government has heavily criticised Telia’s and Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman said on Wednesday Telia needed to restore its credibility after recent events.

Telia has said it will instigate rolling reviews of its operations and could withdraw from countries with poor human rights records.

Nyberg said Uzbekistan was now on Telia’s watch list, but there were no plans to leave central Asia’s most populous country at the moment.

“We have a number of challenges in Uzbekistan,” Nyberg said. ($1=6.5009 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by David Holmes and Mike Nesbit)