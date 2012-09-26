FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish prosecutors open probe into TeliaSonera Uzbek deal
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 26, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

Swedish prosecutors open probe into TeliaSonera Uzbek deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Corruption investigators at Sweden’s prosecution authority have opened a preliminary probe of a deal by Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera in Uzbekistan, the company said on Wednesday.

TeliaSonera said in a statement it was cooperating with the prosecution authority and welcomed the preliminary investigation, though it did not say exactly what the probe was looking at. It said the police had also gathered in information from the company.

The news came after a report last week on public television which questioned how TeliaSonera purchased a 3G licence in the authoritarian central Asian country.

TeliaSonera, which paid 2.3 billion Swedish crowns to a company registered in Gibraltar for its 3G license in Uzbekistan, has denied the deal amounted to bribery or had led to money laundering.

Reporting by Simom Johnson and Patrick Lannin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.