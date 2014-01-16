FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Charges to weigh on TeliaSonera in fourth quarter
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
January 16, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 4 years ago

Charges to weigh on TeliaSonera in fourth quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 16 (Reuters) - TeliaSonera’s fourth-quarter profit will be weighed down by one-off items totalling 2.5 billion Swedish crowns ($386 million), mostly made up of non-cash writedowns, the company said on Thursday.

Sweden’s biggest telecom operator said it would make goodwill writedowns of a total of 1.17 bilion crowns in Denmark and Lithuania. It also said it would write down the value of its operations in Kazakhstan by 598 million.

Link to statement: r.reuters.com/juw95v ($1 = 6.4798 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.