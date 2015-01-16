FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TeliaSonera says Q4 op profit to be hit by 2.2 bln SEK of one-off costs
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 16, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

TeliaSonera says Q4 op profit to be hit by 2.2 bln SEK of one-off costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera said on Friday its fourth-quarter operating profit would be hit to the tune of 2.2 billion Swedish crowns ($271 million), mainly relating to writedowns in its businesses in Eurasia.

Telia said it would record a 1.5 billion crown non-cash impairment related to goodwill and other fixed assets in Tajikistan, Georgia and Moldova.

“The economic uncertainty in these three countries have impacted our long term view on the value,” the firm said in a statement.

Other charges include a 381 million crown impairment related to WiMax in Kazakhstan, which it bought in January 2013, as well as costs for adapting Telia’s IT platform.

TeliaSonera shares went from a slight gain to down as much as 1.6 percent following the news. At 1233 GMT Telia shares had recovered most of the decline, however, trading flat. ($1 = 8.1330 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.