TeliaSonera's Spanish subsidiary Yoigo reaches 4 mln subscribers
February 26, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 4 years ago

TeliaSonera's Spanish subsidiary Yoigo reaches 4 mln subscribers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera said on Wednesday its Spanish subsidiary Yoigo had 4 million subscribers, meaning it has added more than 100,000 clients this year.

The increase means a faster pace in client intake in the latest months compared to 2013, when Spain’s smallest mobile operator got some 180,000 new clients during the entire year to reach 3,889,000.

The increase comes against a backdrop of higher investments in marketing in the fourth quarter of last year.

“Yoigo has challenged the large players in the Spanish market and has established its brand well. It has great potential for further development,” TeliaSonera Chief Executive Johan Dennelind said in a statement.

TeliaSonera has a 76.6 percent stake in Yoigo, which was launched in 2006.

Link to press release: r.reuters.com/dar27v

Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard

