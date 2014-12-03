FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Teliasonera, Telenor to merge operations in Denmark in 50/50 JV
December 3, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Teliasonera, Telenor to merge operations in Denmark in 50/50 JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Teliasonera Ab

* Teliasonera and telenor to combine their operations in denmark

* Teliasonera and telenor have entered into an agreement to merge their danish operations into a new joint venture where parties will own 50 percent each

* Merger of two operations aims for annual efficiency gains of at least dkk 800 million, with full effect from 2019

* Integration costs are expected to total dkk 800 million during 2015-2017

* Differences in net debt and changes in working capital from signing to closing will be settled in cash

* Parties expect eu clearance and closing of transaction during 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Simon Johnson)

