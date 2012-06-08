FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SAfrica's Telkom plans 18-22 bln rand capex over 3 yrs
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 8, 2012 / 10:40 AM / in 5 years

SAfrica's Telkom plans 18-22 bln rand capex over 3 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 8 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Telkom plans to spend between 18-22 billion rand ($2.17-2.65 billion) on capital expenditure over the next three years and tap debt capital markets for part of the funds, its chief financial officer said on Friday.

“It’s not going to be a huge amount, probably between 4 and 6 billion rand,” Jacques Schindehutte told Reuters after the company’s result presentation on how much it will seek from capital markets.

Telkom, the biggest fixed-line phone operator in Africa, earlier reported a 33 percent drop in full-year earnings, hit by tough competition and burdensome costs from its new mobile arm. ($1 = 8.3007 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Tebogo Mahlaela, writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.