S.Africa Competition Tribunal to rule in Telkom case

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Competition Tribunal said on Tuesday it would release its ruling in a dispute between fixed-line operator Telkom and the Competition Commission at 0800 GMT.

The Competition Commission, South Africa’s anti-trust regulator, had asked that Telkom be fined 3.5 billion rand ($429.54 million) for an excessive pricing complaint stretching back to 2004.

Telkom has said the fine would be “catastrophic” and could jeopardise its business.