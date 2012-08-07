FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Africa Competition Tribunal to rule in Telkom case
August 7, 2012 / 5:50 AM / in 5 years

S.Africa Competition Tribunal to rule in Telkom case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Competition Tribunal said on Tuesday it would release its ruling in a dispute between fixed-line operator Telkom and the Competition Commission at 0800 GMT.

The Competition Commission, South Africa’s anti-trust regulator, had asked that Telkom be fined 3.5 billion rand ($429.54 million) for an excessive pricing complaint stretching back to 2004.

Telkom has said the fine would be “catastrophic” and could jeopardise its business.

$1 = 8.1482 South African rand Reporting by Ed Stoddard

