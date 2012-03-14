FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Telkom sees 5-6 pct revenue growth in 2012
March 14, 2012 / 5:05 AM / 6 years ago

Indonesia's Telkom sees 5-6 pct revenue growth in 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 14 (Reuters) - PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, a state-controlled telecoms firm, sees revenue growth of 5-6 percent this year, CEO Rinaldi Firmansyah said on Wednesday.

Telkom plans 16 trillion rupiah ($1.74 billion) of capital expenditure this year, he said.

Firmansyah also said Telkom plans to appoint a financial advisor by April for an initial public offering of its tower firm subsidiary PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi. ($1 = 9185 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul, Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

