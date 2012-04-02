FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Telkom network overhaul halted by court
April 2, 2012

UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Telkom network overhaul halted by court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

JOHANNESBURG, April 2 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Telkom has been forced to stop a planned 13 billion rand ($1.69 billion) network overhaul after infrastructure provider ZTE Mzansi won a court order on Friday to halt the project, court documents showed.

ZTE Mzansi, a joint venture between China’s ZTE Corp and local black-owned companies, took Telkom to court after being disqualified from bidding for the project, according to documents obtained by Reuters.

ZTE Mzansi has claimed that elimination from the bidding process was unlawful.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled on Friday that Telkom must halt the project pending a dispute resolution with ZTE Mzansi.

Telkom said it was reviewing the court judgement. ($1 = 7.6745 South African rand) (Reporting by Tebogo Mahlaela; Editing by David Dolan)

