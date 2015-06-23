FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Telkom to issue around $900 mln debt partly for acquisitions
June 23, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Telkom to issue around $900 mln debt partly for acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 23 (Reuters) - PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom), Indonesia’s biggest telecommunication operator, said on Tuesday it is raising up to 12 trillion rupiah ($903.48 million) mainly to develop its businesses and make acquisitions.

The company will issue around 7 trillion rupiah in the first stage this year, it said in a prospectus.

The state-controlled company said it would use the proceeds to boost its businesses, including its broadband network, and to acquire several companies both domestically and overseas.

Earlier this month, Telkom announced an agreement to buy Pacific island Guam’s telecom and pay-television operator GTA from Japanese private-equity firm Advantage Partners.

$1 = 13,282.00 rupiah Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
