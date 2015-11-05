FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Telkom says considering options for tower business
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 5, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Telkom says considering options for tower business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom), Indonesia’s biggest telecommunication operator, said on Thursday it is reviewing options to “unlock value” in its tower business.

Earlier this year, it scrapped a deal that would have given PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk a 49 percent stake in its tower operator unit, PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (Mitratel).

That share-swap deal was called off due to “unfulfilled terms and conditions,” state-controlled Telkom said in a stock exchange filing, without giving further details.

“Next step: To evaluate available options to unlock value of tower asset,” the company added. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.