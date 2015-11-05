Indonesia's Telkom says considering options for tower business

JAKARTA, Nov 5 (Reuters) - PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom), Indonesia’s biggest telecommunication operator, said on Thursday it is reviewing options to “unlock value” in its tower business.

Earlier this year, it scrapped a deal that would have given PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk a 49 percent stake in its tower operator unit, PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (Mitratel).

That share-swap deal was called off due to “unfulfilled terms and conditions,” state-controlled Telkom said in a stock exchange filing, without giving further details.

“Next step: To evaluate available options to unlock value of tower asset,” the company added. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)