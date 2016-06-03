FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Telkom drops Guam deal due to lack of regulatory certainty-exec
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 3, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Indonesia's Telkom drops Guam deal due to lack of regulatory certainty-exec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s largest telecommunication operator, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom), dropped the deal to buy Guam telecom firm AP Teleguam Holdings Inc as there was no certainty on the approval process by the U.S. regulator, a Telkom director told Reuters.

Telkom ended an agreement to buy the company from Japanese private equity firm Advantage Partners, the state-controlled Indonesian company said in a filing with the stock exchange on Thursday, without disclosing the reason.

“It’s because there is no certainty about the approval process by the U.S. regulator, whereas Telkom needs certainty related to investment decision and business plan,” Telkom director Indra Utoyo said in a text message on Friday.

Telkom previously agreed to pay about $300 million to buy AP Teleguam’s GTA, which has businesses including internet and television services in the U.S. island-territory, sources familiar with the matter said last year. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.