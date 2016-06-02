Indonesia's Telkom says ends deal to buy stake in Guam telecom firm

JAKARTA, June 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state-controlled telecoms operator PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) said it has ended an agreement with Japanese private equity firm Advantage Partners to buy a stake in Pacific island Guam's AP Teleguam Holdings Inc.

Telkom, in a stock exchange filing on Thursday, did not give a reason for ending the deal, which would have given it ownership of Guam's telecom and pay-television operator GTA and for which it had agreed to pay about $300 million, people familiar with the matter have said.

Telkom said there will be no impact to its operational activities or financial condition due to the deal termination. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)