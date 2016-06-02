FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indonesia's Telkom says ends deal to buy stake in Guam telecom firm
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 2, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

Indonesia's Telkom says ends deal to buy stake in Guam telecom firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia's state-controlled telecoms operator PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) said it has ended an agreement with Japanese private equity firm Advantage Partners to buy a stake in Pacific island Guam's AP Teleguam Holdings Inc.

Telkom, in a stock exchange filing on Thursday, did not give a reason for ending the deal, which would have given it ownership of Guam's telecom and pay-television operator GTA and for which it had agreed to pay about $300 million, people familiar with the matter have said.

Telkom said there will be no impact to its operational activities or financial condition due to the deal termination. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.