FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Telkom 2014 net profit up 2.8 pct, lags forecasts
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 9, 2015 / 1:40 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's Telkom 2014 net profit up 2.8 pct, lags forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 9 (Reuters) - PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk , Indonesia’s biggest telecommunication operator, posted a 2.8 percent rise in its 2014 net profit, missing forecasts.

The company reported a net profit of 14.6 trillion rupiah ($1.12 billion) for the full year ended December, up from 14.2 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

That was below the 15.53 trillion rupiah average estimate of 22 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 13,040 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Cindy Silviana; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.