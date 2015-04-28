FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Telkom commissioners reject proposed deal with Tower Bersama -minister
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 28, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Telkom commissioners reject proposed deal with Tower Bersama -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - The board of commissioners of PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom) has rejected the state-controlled telecom firm’s proposed sale of a 49 percent stake in its tower operator unit to PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk

In October, Tower Bersama said it would get a 49 percent stake in Telkom’s unit, PT Dayamitra Telekomunikasi (Mitratel), under a share swap deal.

Telkom’s commissioners have rejected the proposed deal, state enterprises minister Rini Soemarno told reporters on Tuesday, without giving the reason.

The Indonesian government owned 51.2 percent of Telkom as of December 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.