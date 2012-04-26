Indonesia's Telkom Q1 net profit rises 17.3 pct

JAKARTA, April 26 (Reuters) - Telekomunikasi Indonesia , Indonesia’s biggest telecommunications firm, said on Thursday its first quarter 2012 net profit rose 17.3 percent due to higher income from data and internet services.

The firm’s first quarter net profit was 3.32 trillion rupiah ($108.73 million), compared to 2.83 trillion rupiah in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement.

It reported first quarter revenue of 17.8 trillion rupiah, compared to 16.71 trillion rupiah in the year-ago period.

Analysts forecast Telkom’s 2012 net profit to rise 14 percent to 12.5 trillion rupiah, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares in Telkom were up 0.6 percent and did not add to gains after the result, versus a broader Jakarta index up 0.4 percent. The stock fell 0.7 percent in the first quarter, versus a 7.8 percent gain in the index. ($1 = 9,197.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana, Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)