JOHANNESBURG, June 9 (Reuters) - South African fixed-line operator Telkom plans to cut 4,400 jobs to contain costs, its spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“We’ve take a number of steps to contain costs,” Jacqui O‘Sullivan told Talk Radio 702. “It’s tackling management costs, in making sure were reduce management levels.” (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Susan Thomas)