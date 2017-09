JOHANNESBURG, July 8 (Reuters) - A South African court ordered fixed line operator Telkom to stop its plans to cut 4,400 jobs, a union representing workers said on Wednesday.

“This judgment is a victory for Telkom workers who are regularly being subjected to restructuring processes,” Solidarity Deputy General Secretary Johan Kruger said in a statement. (Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Joe Brock)