9 months ago
Mobile business lifts Telkom's H1 profit
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 15, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 9 months ago

Mobile business lifts Telkom's H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Telkom SA, South Africa's biggest landline services provider, said on Tuesday half-year profit rose 19.7 percent, buoyed by its mobile business.

* Telkom said its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-September rose to 336 cents. Headline earnings are the main profit gauge in South Africa and exclude certain one-off and non-trading items.

* Declares interim dividend of 131 cents per share.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
