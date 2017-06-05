FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
South Africa's Telkom FY profit rises on BCX consolidation
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 5, 2017 / 5:33 AM / in 2 months

South Africa's Telkom FY profit rises on BCX consolidation

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 5 (Reuters) - Telkom SA, South Africa's biggest landline provider, said on Monday full-year earnings rose to 12.4 percent due to the strong performance of its mobile business and the consolidation of Business Connexion Group (BCX).

Telkom, in which the government owns a stake of about 40 percent, said headline earnings per share for the year-ended March rose to 731.4 cents from 650.9 in the comparable period last year.

The group declared an annual dividend of 422 cents per share.

Telkom, whose core business is providing fixed and mobile phone lines and data, made a second attempt to buy IT infrastructure firm BCX for 2.6 billion rand ($202.48 million) in 2015, seven years after competition concerns scrapped its first bid.

$1 = 12.8406 rand Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Stephen Coates

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.