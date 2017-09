JOHANNESBURG, June 14 (Reuters) - Telkom SA Ltd : * Group annual results for the year ended 31 March 2013 * Headline earnings per share decreased by 73.2% to 87.0 cents * Group net debt decreased by 46.0% to R2.1 billion * Operating revenue down 1.7% to R32.5 billion * Has decided not to declare a dividend in respect of the financial year ended

31 March 2013