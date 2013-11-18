FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-South Africa's Telkom SA posts rise in H1 earnings
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 18, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-South Africa's Telkom SA posts rise in H1 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Telkom SA SOC Ltd : * Says ADSL subscribers increased 6.7 pct to 898,203 * Says EBITDA margin excluding the net curtailment gain and Competition

Commission provision was relatively flat at 24.3 pct * Says H1 operating revenue up 0.3 pct to R16.2 billion * Says generated free cash flow of R33 million, a 97.8 pct decrease from the

previous period * Says active Mobile subscribers increased 6.9 pct to 1 598 173 with a blended

ARPU of R58.81 * Headline earnings per share excluding the net curtailment gain increased

significantly to 224.2 cents * For 2014 financial year, management to cap its capital expenditure to R6.5

billion * Fixed voice business continues to be under pressur * Mobile business continues to face challenge of gaining market share * Says underlying operational earnings remain under pressure

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.