BRIEF-Tell to offer shares in private subscription to OEX SA
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 19, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tell to offer shares in private subscription to OEX SA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Tell SA :

* Resolves to increase the company’s capital by 355,538 zlotys ($103,000) to 1,377,708 zlotys via a private share issue of 1,777,692 series C shares of issue price of 13 zlotys per share

* Series C shares will be offered in private subscription to OEX SA in exchange for contribution in-kind

* The contribution in-kind includes 163,517,500 share (or 100 pct stake) of Cursor SA and 592 shares (or 51.03 pct stake) in Divante Sp. z o.o.

* The contribution in kind is valued at 43.6 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.4563 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
