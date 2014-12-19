BRIEF-Tell to offer shares in private subscription to OEX SA

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Tell SA :

* Resolves to increase the company’s capital by 355,538 zlotys ($103,000) to 1,377,708 zlotys via a private share issue of 1,777,692 series C shares of issue price of 13 zlotys per share

* Series C shares will be offered in private subscription to OEX SA in exchange for contribution in-kind

* The contribution in-kind includes 163,517,500 share (or 100 pct stake) of Cursor SA and 592 shares (or 51.03 pct stake) in Divante Sp. z o.o.

* The contribution in kind is valued at 43.6 million zlotys ($1 = 3.4563 zlotys)