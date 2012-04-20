FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Tellabs CEO has colon cancer
April 20, 2012

UPDATE 1-Tellabs CEO has colon cancer

April 20 (Reuters) - Network equipment maker Tellabs Inc Chief Executive Rob Pullen said he has been diagnosed with colon cancer.

He said he started chemotherapy a few weeks ago, and will be working through the course of his treatment.

Pullen, who has been with the company since 1985, became CEO in 2008.

In January, Tellabs announced it will cut 530 jobs -- its second such move since last year -- as the supplier of switches and routers to telecom operators tries to cut costs and return to profitability.

Shares of the company closed at $3.90 on Friday on the Nasdaq.

