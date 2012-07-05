Mexican government asks Supreme Court to hear Slim TV case

MEXICO CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Mexico’s communications ministry has asked the Supreme Court to review a legal case that could decide whether or not billionaire tycoon Carlos Slim can enter the lucrative television market, according to a document from the court.

Mexico has barred Slim, the world’s richest man, from TV until his giant home phone business, Mexico’s leading fixed-line phone service provider Telmex , gives fair access to rivals.

The court, though, could let Slim proceed if it decides officials forfeited the right to stop him when it mishandled the original, four-year-old Telmex paperwork for a television license.

A document showed the court had received the petition to hear the case but gave no indication of when it could take up the matter.

Telmex was absorbed into mobile phone giant America Movil as Slim consolidated his holdings. America Movil is the largest mobile phone company in Latin America.

Representatives from Telmex were not immediately available for comment.