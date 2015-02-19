FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 19, 2015 / 9:36 PM / 3 years ago

Telstra promotes CFO Penn to top job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Telstra Corp Ltd, Australia’s biggest telecommunications company, named its chief financial officer Andrew Penn as chief executive, replacing David Thodey who unexpectedly announced his retirement.

Thodey, 60, is stepping down after six years at the helm, handing the reins to 51-year-old Penn on May 1.

“Andy is a seasoned executive in global markets with proven capability to lead organisations through significant transitions and major expansion,” Telstra Chairman Catherine Livingstone said in a statement.

Thodey has overseen the transformation of Telstra as it sold its copper network to the federal government for A$11 billion, invested in Asia, and unfroze its dividend, pleasing its massive base of ‘mum and dad’ investors and sending the company’s share price up to a near 14-year high earlier this month.

Penn joined Telstra as CFO three years ago. He was previously chief executive of life insurer AXA Asia Pacific.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by John Stonestreet

