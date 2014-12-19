FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telstra wins NBN contract of up to $319 mln
December 19, 2014 / 4:15 AM / 3 years ago

Telstra wins NBN contract of up to $319 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Telstra Corp, Australia’s biggest telecom services provider, said it had signed a four-year contract with government-owned NBN Co to provide planning and design services to support the national broadband network rollout.

The estimated gross contract value, based on Telstra’s estimate of the volume of work, is up to A$390 million ($318.8 million). The contract value will also be subject to the rate of progress in the rollout and future price reviews, Telstra said on Friday.

Australia is rolling out fast broadband network across the country at a cost of at least A$30 billion, its biggest infrastructure project. ($1 = 1.2232 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

