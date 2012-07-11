Australia's Telstra to sell New Zealand operations to Vodafone

WELLINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - Australia’s Telstra on Thursday said it would sell its New Zealand operations to Vodafone New Zealand for NZ$840 million ($669.65 million).

Vodafone New Zealand will acquire TelstraClear’s voice and data-based services, network infrastructure and New Zealand customer base.

“The deal is a natural one, bringing together TelstraClear’s fixed telecommunications and data products and corporate client-base with Vodafone New Zealand’s mobile offering and retail customer base,” Telstra CEO David Thodey said in a statement.

Shares in Telstra were placed on a trading halt ahead of the announcement.