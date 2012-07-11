FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2012 / 10:47 PM / in 5 years

Australia's Telstra to sell New Zealand operations to Vodafone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - Australia’s Telstra on Thursday said it would sell its New Zealand operations to Vodafone New Zealand for NZ$840 million ($669.65 million).

Vodafone New Zealand will acquire TelstraClear’s voice and data-based services, network infrastructure and New Zealand customer base.

“The deal is a natural one, bringing together TelstraClear’s fixed telecommunications and data products and corporate client-base with Vodafone New Zealand’s mobile offering and retail customer base,” Telstra CEO David Thodey said in a statement.

Shares in Telstra were placed on a trading halt ahead of the announcement.

