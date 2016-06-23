Australia's Telstra buys into mining technology sector

SYDNEY, June 23 (Reuters) - Australia's No. 1 telecommunications firm Telstra Corp Ltd has bought a mining technology company for an undisclosed sum, looking to tap the resource sector's appetite for cost-cutting in the face of slumping commodity prices.

Markets for everything from oil to iron ore have collapsed from record highs a few years ago due to swelling supply and a slowing economy in major consumer China, prompting mining companies to adopt new technologies which automate processes and boost production.

The decision by Australia's seventh-largest company to invest in resources automation will likely spur new interest in the sector, while offering miners new ways to save money.

Telstra in a statement on Thursday said it had bought resources-focused wireless technology company CBO Telecommunications Pty Ltd and hired the former chief automation researcher at mining giant Rio Tinto Ltd, Eric Nettleton, as the basis of a new mining technology unit.

A Telstra spokesman declined to give the value of the purchase.

"This downturn has created a once in a lifetime shift, where miners are looking to technology innovation," Telstra's head of global industries David Keenan said in the statement.

The company also hired a former head of technology and innovation at South Africa-listed Anglo American Platinum Ltd , Jeannette McGill.