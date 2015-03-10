UPDATE 1-Australia's Telstra faces forced cuts to network fees

(Adds quotes, shares)

SYDNEY, March 11 (Reuters) - Australia’s anti-trust regulator said it plans to reject telecom giant Telstra Corp Ltd’s request to raise its charges to other operators using its soon-to-be obsolete copper network, saying its own costs of running the network are shrinking too.

In a draft decision on Wednesday, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it would force Telstra to cut the fees it charged other telcos to use its network by 0.7 percent, compared with the 7.2 percent price rise the No. 1 telco wanted.

That equated to a 12 percent price cut over four years, the ACCC said.

The former state-owned telco, privatised in the 1990s, is winding down parts of its ageing copper network as rising numbers of Australians either quit land lines or switch to a A$40 billion ($30.54 billion) broadband network that is being rolled out around the country.

ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said Telstra could afford to cut its fees because declining interest rates were driving down its costs, the century-old copper network was losing value and operating costs were falling as more customers switched to broadband.

Making Telstra cut its fees would “promote competition” in the transition to the national broadband network, Sims added in a statement.

The ACCC said it would take submissions before making a final decision at the end of June.

Telstra shares fell 0.8 percent in early trading, while the broader market fell more than 1 percent.