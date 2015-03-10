FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian regulator says will make Telstra cut network fees for telco rivals
March 10, 2015 / 10:46 PM / 3 years ago

Australian regulator says will make Telstra cut network fees for telco rivals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 11 (Reuters) - Australia’s anti-trust regulator said on Wednesday it plans to reject telecom giant Telstra Corp Ltd’s request to raise its charges to other operators using its soon-to-be obsolete copper network.

In a draft decision, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said it will force Telstra to cut the fees it charges other telcos to use its network by 0.7 percent, compared to the 7.2 percent price rise the No. 1 telco wanted.

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
