Australia's Telstra says net profit slips 1 pct, meets expectations
August 12, 2015 / 11:03 PM / 2 years ago

Australia's Telstra says net profit slips 1 pct, meets expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australian telecoms giant Telstra Corp Ltd on Thursday posted a 1 percent slide in full-year net profit, in line with expectations, and forecast modest earnings growth in the current year.

Net profit came in at A$4.23 billion ($3.12 billion) for the year to June 30, from A$4.28 billion the previous year. The company had flagged a profit broadly in line with 2014 and analysts had forecast a result of A$4.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.

The previous year’s result benefited from a one-off profit of A$561m from the sale of Hong Kong mobile company CSL. Telstra declared a final dividend of 15.5 Australian cents per share, slightly higher than the previous year’s 15 Australian cents per share.

$1 = 1.3548 Australian dollars Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Bernard Orr

