Telstra reports 36 percent rise in FY net income

SYDNEY, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Telstra Corporation Ltd, Australia's largest telecom company, on Thursday reported a 36 percent rise in full year net profit and announced an A$1.5 billion share buyback.

Telstra's net income of A$5.8 billion ($4.47 billion) in the year to June 30, included a one-off gain of A$1.8 billion from the sale of some assets.

The company announced a final dividend of 15.5 cents per share, the same as the previous year, taking the total dividend for full year 2016 to 31 cents per share.