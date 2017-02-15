FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Telstra posts 12 pct half-year profit fall as revenue drops
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
February 15, 2017 / 9:36 PM / 6 months ago

Telstra posts 12 pct half-year profit fall as revenue drops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australia's largest telecoms company, Telstra Corporation Ltd, on Thursday posted an unexpected 11.8 percent fall in first-half profit, dragged down by falling revenues for its mainstay fixed-line and mobile telephone business.

Telstra said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange that its underlying profit for the six months to Dec. 31 was A$1.79 billion ($1.4 billion), lower than company guidance for mid-to-high single-digit profit growth through the year. It also missed analysts' expectations for an underlying profit of A$2.04 billion.

The company announced a steady interim dividend of 15 cents per share. ($1 = 1.2958 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.