Australia's Telstra in talks to sell NZ operation to Vodafone
June 5, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

Australia's Telstra in talks to sell NZ operation to Vodafone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 5 (Reuters) - Australia’s Telstra on Tuesday said it was in discussions about possibly selling TelstraClear, its New Zealand unit, to Vodafone New Zealand , but there was no certainty as to whether an agreement would be reached.

Telstra said it had been approached by Vodafone New Zealand, the country’s biggest mobile phone operator, about selling TelstraClear, which operates fixed line, internet networks, and resells pay television and mobile services.

Vodafone New Zealand, a subsidiary of the UK’s Vodafone Group PLC, has a customer base of around 2.5 million in New Zealand, nearly half of the country’s mobile phone market.

Shares in Telstra last traded 0.3 percent higher on A$3.665.

