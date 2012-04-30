FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Glass Lewis backs Telus' plan to scrap dual shares
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 7:25 PM / in 5 years

Glass Lewis backs Telus' plan to scrap dual shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, April 30 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co on Monday advised its clients to back Telus Corp’s plan to merge its two classes of shares, a boost for the Canadian telecom company as a major investor seeks to block the move.

The endorsement matches that a week ago from advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. ISS and Glass Lewis both provide independent advice to large institutional investors ahead of shareholder votes.

Hedge fund Mason Capital Management LLC, a major Telus investor, is challenging the proposal, arguing that scrapping the two-tier share structure would discriminate against holders of the voting stock by diluting the shares.

Glass Lewis dismissed that idea.

“While we recognize the validity of some of Mason’s concerns, we nonetheless continue to consider the simplified share structure and improvement in corporate governance resulting from the conversion to be in the long-term best interests of both common and non-voting shareholders,” it said in a note to its clients.

Shareholders vote on the resolution on May 9 in Edmonton, Alberta.

The dual-share setup was designed to comply with laws limiting foreign control of Canadian telecom companies at a time when U.S.-based Verizon Communications Inc was a major investor in Telus.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.