FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada's Telus to stop charging mobile-phone activation fee
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

Canada's Telus to stop charging mobile-phone activation fee

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Telus will also drop equipment exchange fee

* Company faces competiton from low-cost providers

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Telus Corp said on Monday it will be the first of Canada’s big three telecommunications companies to do away with activation fees for new wireless-device customers.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Telus also said it will get rid of a C$25 ($25.50) equipment exchange fee for customers who buy a new device. But it said it will charge C$10 for SIM cards starting Nov. 1 so that it can cover product costs that have been included in the renewal and activation fees.

Faced with heightened competition from low-cost service providers, Telus, Rogers Communications Inc and BCE Inc’s Bell Canada are under greater pressure to cut prices and offer discounts to retain customers and win over new ones.

Telus’s announcement came a month after Canada’s Competition Bureau said it was suing the country’s three top phone companies for what it said was the promotion of costly premium texting services, while giving the impression that they were free.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.