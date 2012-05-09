FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telus Q1 profit rises on higher wireless revenue
May 9, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

Telus Q1 profit rises on higher wireless revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Telus Corp’s first-quarter profit rose, helped by growth in its wireless segment.

Canada’s third-largest wireless company, which also sells landline phone, Internet and television services, made a net profit of C$348 million, or C$1.07 a share. It had a profit of C$328 million, or C$1.01 a share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 4 percent to C$2.6 billion in the first quarter.

Telus is withdrawing its proposal to convert its non-voting shares to common shares, following a run-in with dissident shareholder Mason Capital, the company said earlier on Wednesday.

