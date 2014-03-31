Telus announces leadership transition as Canfield retires

TORONTO, March 31 (Reuters) - Telecommunications company Telus Corp said on Monday that President and Chief Executive Officer Darren Entwistle will become chairman and is being replaced by Joe Natale, the chief commercial officer.

Brian Canfield is retiring as chairman.

Entwistle has led Vancouver-based Telus over the last 14 years. Telus said Natale will join its board of directors and continue to be based in Toronto. Dick Auchinleck is being appointed lead director of Telus.

All the changes are effective at the company’s annual meeting on May 8. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)