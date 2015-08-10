FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Telus brings back company veteran Darren Entwistle as CEO
August 10, 2015 / 12:51 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Telus brings back company veteran Darren Entwistle as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canadian telecommunications company Telus Corp said Darren Entwistle would resume his role as chief executive, effective Monday, as Joe Natale steps down due to personal reasons.

Entwistle, who will be based in Vancouver, had led Telus for 14 years before he was appointed as executive chairman on March 31, 2014. (reut.rs/1WcmACH)

Entwistle was widely known for his C$6 billion-plus acquisition of cellular company Clearnet early in his tenure in order to build a wireless service that is now the single-largest revenue generator for Telus.

Telus said on Monday Natale had agreed to serve in an executive, non-board capacity through year-end to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Telus also appointed Dick Auchinleck as independent chair of its board. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
