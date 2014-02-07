FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada's Telus says wireless service restored
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 7, 2014 / 9:52 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada's Telus says wireless service restored

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom provider Telus Corp said on Friday that it had restored service to all its wireless customers who had lost it earlier in the day, without specifying the extent of the outage.

“We’ve restored service to all our wireless voice customers affected by a technical issue. Thanks for being patient,” the company said on its main Twitter account, about an hour after saying there was a problem.

Reports from frustrated users on Twitter and several industry websites suggested the network outage spanned several Canadian provinces, including Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Telus has more than 7 million customers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.