UPDATE 1-Canada's Telus says wireless service restored

TORONTO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom provider Telus Corp said on Friday that it had restored service to all its wireless customers who had lost it earlier in the day, without specifying the extent of the outage.

“We’ve restored service to all our wireless voice customers affected by a technical issue. Thanks for being patient,” the company said on its main Twitter account, about an hour after saying there was a problem.

Reports from frustrated users on Twitter and several industry websites suggested the network outage spanned several Canadian provinces, including Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia. Telus has more than 7 million customers.