Canada's Telus posts sharp jump in profit, ups dividend

TORONTO, May 9 (Reuters) - Telus Corp, a major Canadian telecom company, posted a 13 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by strong growth in its wireless business, and increased its dividend payout and extended its attractive payout policy into 2016.

The Vancouver-based company said it had net income of C$362 million ($360.97 million), or 56 Canadian cents a share, in the three months to the end of March, compared to C$319 million, or 49 cents a share, a year ago.

Operating revenue rose 5 percent to C$2.76 billion.