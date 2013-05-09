FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Telus posts sharp jump in profit, ups dividend
May 9, 2013 / 1:00 PM / in 4 years

Canada's Telus posts sharp jump in profit, ups dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 9 (Reuters) - Telus Corp, a major Canadian telecom company, posted a 13 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by strong growth in its wireless business, and increased its dividend payout and extended its attractive payout policy into 2016.

The Vancouver-based company said it had net income of C$362 million ($360.97 million), or 56 Canadian cents a share, in the three months to the end of March, compared to C$319 million, or 49 cents a share, a year ago.

Operating revenue rose 5 percent to C$2.76 billion.

