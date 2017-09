TORONTO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Telus Corp, one of Canada’s biggest telecom companies, posted a 10 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, helped by strong growth in its wireless unit as well as steady customer additions for television and Internet service.

The Vancouver-based company said it had net income of C$356 million, or 56 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$323 million, or 49 cents a share, a year before.

Operating revenue rose 3.6 percent to C$2.87 billion.