Canada's Telus profit climbs, driven by wireless, landline growth
#Market News
May 8, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

Canada's Telus profit climbs, driven by wireless, landline growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 8 (Reuters) - Telus Corp, one of Canada’s largest telecommunications companies, on Thursday said its quarterly profit rose 4 percent, driven by its wireless business and TV and Internet growth.

The Vancouver-based company said it had net income of C$377 million, or 61 Canadian cents a share in the three months to the end of March, compared with C$362 million, or 56 cents a share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose 5 percent to C$2.90 billion. Excluding acquisition costs, Telus earned 62 cents a share.

Analysts had on average expected Telus to earn 61 Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$2.87 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Alastair Sharp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
