Canada's Telus posts 33 percent jump in quarterly profit
August 7, 2014 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Canada's Telus posts 33 percent jump in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Telus Corp, one of Canada’s largest telecommunications companies, reported a 33 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by the combination of growth in its wireless and fixed-line businesses.

The Vancouver-based company said it had net income of C$381 million, or 62 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$286 million, or 44 cents a share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose 4.4 percent to C$2.95 billion. On an adjusted basis, Telus earned 63 Canadian cents a share.

Analysts on average had expected Telus to earn 58 Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$2.95 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

