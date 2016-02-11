FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telus quarterly revenue rises 2.8 pct
#Market News
February 11, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Telus quarterly revenue rises 2.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Telus Corp, one of Canada’s three big telecoms providers, reported a 2.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by continued strength in its wireless business.

Net income fell to C$261 million, or 44 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$312 million, or 51 Canadian cents, a year earlier.

Vancouver-based Telus, which competes with Rogers Communications Inc and BCE Inc, said operating revenue rose to C$3.22 billion from C$3.13 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

