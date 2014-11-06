FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telus Corp's operating revenue rises 5.4 pct
November 6, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

Telus Corp's operating revenue rises 5.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Telus Corp, one of Canada’s largest telecommunications companies, reported a 5.4 percent rise in quarterly operating revenue as it added subscribers and its revenue per user rose.

Revenue from the company’s wireless business rose 6.6 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, while revenue from its wireline business increased 2.5 percent.

Operating revenue rose to C$3.03 billion from C$2.87 billion, a year earlier.

However, the Vancouver-based company’s net income fell slightly to C$355 million, or 58 Canadian cents per share, from C$356 million, or 56 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore and Alastair Sharp in Toronto; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

