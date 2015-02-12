FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Telus posts 8 pct rise in quarterly profit
February 12, 2015

Canada's Telus posts 8 pct rise in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Telus Corp , one of Canada’s largest telecommunications companies, reported an 8 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher revenue in both its wireless and wireline businesses.

The company’s net income rose to C$312 million ($248 million), or 51 Canadian cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from C$290 million, or 46 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Vancouver-based company’s total operating revenue rose 6.1 percent to C$3.13 billion. ($1 = 1.2565 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

