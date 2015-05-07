FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telus profit rises 10 pct on strong demand
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

Telus profit rises 10 pct on strong demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Telus Corp , one of Canada’s three dominant telecommunications companies, reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher revenue from both its wireless and wireline businesses.

The company’s net income rose to C$415 million ($344.1 million), or 68 Canadian cents per share, for the first quarter ended March 31, from C$377 million, or 60 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Vancouver-based company’s total operating revenue rose nearly 5 percent to C$3.03 billion. ($1 = C$1.2059) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.